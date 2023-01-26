Teens arrested for several St. Louis area burglaries; police recover 5 guns

Officers recovered this Glock that was stolen from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods on September 16, 2022(St. Louis County Police Department)
Officers recovered this Glock that was stolen from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods on September 16, 2022(St. Louis County Police Department)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers were arrested for a number of burglaries in the St. Louis region.

Officers with St. Louis County and St. Louis City said a stolen white Hyundai Sonata was used in a string of business burglaries that happened on December 6, 2022. Officers arrested two 16-year-old boys on burglary and stealing charges for hitting these businesses:

  • 7498 Delmar Blvd - Shell Gas Station
  • 8835 Natural Bridge - Shell Gas Station
  • 11208 West Florissant - Neat Restaurant and Bar
  • 3675 Dunn Rd - Conoco gas station
  • 9882 Halls Ferry - Family Dollar
  • 7900 St. Charles Rock Rd - Self-service car wash

Officers recovered five firearms when they arrested the teens, including a Glock handgun that was stolen from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods on September 16, 2022.

A third teen, a 17-year-old, was also arrested and charged for burglaries that happened in St. Louis City on January 5, 2021.

