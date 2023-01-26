Teens arrested for several St. Louis area burglaries; police recover 5 guns
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers were arrested for a number of burglaries in the St. Louis region.
Officers with St. Louis County and St. Louis City said a stolen white Hyundai Sonata was used in a string of business burglaries that happened on December 6, 2022. Officers arrested two 16-year-old boys on burglary and stealing charges for hitting these businesses:
- 7498 Delmar Blvd - Shell Gas Station
- 8835 Natural Bridge - Shell Gas Station
- 11208 West Florissant - Neat Restaurant and Bar
- 3675 Dunn Rd - Conoco gas station
- 9882 Halls Ferry - Family Dollar
- 7900 St. Charles Rock Rd - Self-service car wash
Officers recovered five firearms when they arrested the teens, including a Glock handgun that was stolen from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods on September 16, 2022.
A third teen, a 17-year-old, was also arrested and charged for burglaries that happened in St. Louis City on January 5, 2021.
