Teens arrested for several St. Louis area burglaries; police recover 5 guns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers were arrested for a number of burglaries in the St. Louis region.

Officers with St. Louis County and St. Louis City said a stolen white Hyundai Sonata was used in a string of business burglaries that happened on December 6, 2022. Officers arrested two 16-year-old boys on burglary and stealing charges for hitting these businesses:

7498 Delmar Blvd - Shell Gas Station

8835 Natural Bridge - Shell Gas Station

11208 West Florissant - Neat Restaurant and Bar

3675 Dunn Rd - Conoco gas station

9882 Halls Ferry - Family Dollar

7900 St. Charles Rock Rd - Self-service car wash

Officers recovered five firearms when they arrested the teens, including a Glock handgun that was stolen from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods on September 16, 2022.

A third teen, a 17-year-old, was also arrested and charged for burglaries that happened in St. Louis City on January 5, 2021.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.