St. Clair county fires chief of police

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Clair County Chief of Police is being terminated, leaving the town searching for a new police chief.

The chief, Kendall Perry, was told “insubordination” is the reason he is being let go.

Perry was promoted to chief in May 2019.

Sources tell News 4 that other high-ranking East St. Louis officials have been fired as well, and it is connected to Mayor Robert Eastern III’s re-election this spring.

News 4 reached out to Mayor Eastern for comment, and Eastern says he will talk more about the situation in the coming days.

