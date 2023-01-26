Public open houses coming up for planned basketball courts in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is partnering with Forest Park Forever to add basketball courts to Forest Park.

There will be four open houses around the city in the coming days and weeks for community input on the projects. The dates for the meetings are January 26, 31 and February 1, 2. All the meetings will go from 4-7 p.m.

January 26 at The Heights Recreation Center (8001 Dale Ave., Richmond Heights, 63117)

January 31 at the Marquette Recreation Center (4025 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, 63118)

February 1 at the Forest Park Dennis & Judith Jones Visitor and Education Center (5595 Grand Drive in Forest Park, 63112)

February 2 at the O’Fallon Park YMCA (4343 W Florissant Ave, St. Louis, 63115)

Some of the criteria for the courts are access to restrooms, food and drink, accessibility, security, lighting, and noise impact.

