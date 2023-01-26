‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name.

The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley.

Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in August. It was given that original title when it was re-developed back in 1979.

It stands on the site of two civil war plantations.

Now, the city of wildwood passed the plan to change it to Madison Valley and to put up a plaque honoring Elijah Madison, a former slave who settled there.

