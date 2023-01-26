Mostly Sunny This Afternoon, Cold & Dry

First Alert Weather:

Just cold today & breezy today

Dry Weather Through Saturday

Winter mix possible this weekend

Today: Becoming mostly sunny with a chilly high in the low 30s with Wind Chills in the teens and 20s.

Friday: Breezy and warmer with highs in the mid-upper 40s.

This Weekend: Mostly cloudy & warmer Saturday. There is a chance for rain Saturday evening/night. That rain may end as a light wintry mix Sunday morning. Precipitation ends by noon on Sunday. Much colder air arrives on Sunday and is expected to stick around through next week.

