Mayor of Cool Valley impeached after $200k in ARPA funds are unaccounted for

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of Cool Valley has officially voted to impeach its mayor.

Only News 4 got the email the now ex-mayor sent before his impeachment hearing saying he’s retiring from politics.

Jayson Stewart was voted out as mayor by a 4-3 majority vote by Cool Valley aldermen.

Witnesses testified Stewart used a city police car and gas card for personal use and failed to hand over financial documents to locate $230,000 in covid relief money.

City leaders said that money that had been promised to the community through Bitcoin investments, remains unaccounted for.

Jayson Stewart was sworn in back in 2020 and made promises to voters to give cryptocurrency to every resident.

In the end, Stewart did not show up to defend himself.

However, he did email a statement to the city five minutes before testimony started, saying:

“I’m announcing my retirement from politics effective January 25th at 5:55 pm.”

“He said he was going to give every person in cool valley $1000 in Bitcoin,” Patricia Suggs, a Cool Valley resident, said. “I don’t even know what that is. I said give me the money. You keep the bitcoin.”

The board of aldermen president will now serve as acting mayor. There will be another hearing on what’s next in the process to fill the spot. That hearing will be on Feb. 22.

