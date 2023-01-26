Man sentenced for shooting girlfriend in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend in 2020.

Kristopher Burns-Jackson pleaded guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He shot his girlfriend Monay Phillips on Nov. 10, 2020 during an argument in a car in the 3100 block of Arsenal in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

Burns-Jackson was originally charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, but he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.