Granite City man pleads guilty to having firearm as felon

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- A 30-year-old man from Granite City was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm while out on supervised release.

Donnie A. Sherrell was on release for other gun convictions. He pleaded guilty in court Thursday. He will serve his sentence and then be on supervised release for three years.

Court documents say Sherrell was a passenger in a car that was pulled over by police in July 2022. The officer asked Sherrell to step out of the vehicle, but Sherrell and the driver sped away. A car chase followed.

Sherrell jumped out of the car with a gun. He jumped a fence to an elementary school playground in Madison, Illinois, where he was seen on surveillance video ditching the gun.

Sherrell previously served prison time for selling a weapon to a convicted felon and having two weapons as a felon himself.

