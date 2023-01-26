Former St. Louis County official gets 18-month sentence for COVID-19 funding scam

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Tony Weaver, a former top official at the St. Louis County Jail, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to defrauding the county through a Small Businesses Relief (SBR) Program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charges alleged Weaver approached a man who owned several small businesses in St. Louis County with a plan to fraudulently apply for grants from the SBR program in exchange for a share of the proceeds.

On January 26, Weaver was sentenced to 18 months in prison and was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Weaver was indicted on May 25, 2022, on four felony counts of wire fraud. He pleaded guilty to all four counts in October.

Weaver, who was appointed as a jail official by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, was fired by Page after his indictment. Doug Moore, a spokesperson for the county executive, said in a statement after Weaver’s firing that the indictment was not related to his work at the county jail.

