Former St. Louis County official gets 18-month sentence for COVID-19 funding scam

By Matt Woods
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Tony Weaver, a former top official at the St. Louis County Jail, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to defrauding the county through a Small Businesses Relief (SBR) Program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charges alleged Weaver approached a man who owned several small businesses in St. Louis County with a plan to fraudulently apply for grants from the SBR program in exchange for a share of the proceeds.

On January 26, Weaver was sentenced to 18 months in prison and was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former St. Louis County top official indicted for alleged COVID-19 funding scam

Weaver was indicted on May 25, 2022, on four felony counts of wire fraud. He pleaded guilty to all four counts in October.

Weaver, who was appointed as a jail official by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, was fired by Page after his indictment. Doug Moore, a spokesperson for the county executive, said in a statement after Weaver’s firing that the indictment was not related to his work at the county jail.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officers recovered this Glock that was stolen from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods on September 16,...
Teens arrested for several St. Louis area burglaries; police recover 5 guns
A call came out around 5:23 a.m. for a house fully engulfed in flames.
Woman dies in Fairview Heights house fire
Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead in Jennings
Charges issued in Jennings drive-by shooting from 2022
Call for residents to stop making it easy for criminals to break-in and steal cars
Call for residents to stop making it easy for criminals to break-in and steal cars