Fatal fire in Fairview Heights under investigation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fire this morning in Fairview Heights that resulted in a woman’s death is under investigation.

A call came out around 5:23 a.m. for a house fully engulfed in flames. French Fairview firefighters responded and discovered that the fire started in the front of the house. Fairview Heights Fire Chief Bryan Doyle said a woman died in the fire while she was asleep in bed. She was wearing a medical bracelet that alerted Medstar to respond.

The Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

