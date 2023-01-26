Fatal fire in Fairview Heights under investigation

A call came out around 5:23 a.m. for a house fully engulfed in flames.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fire this morning in Fairview Heights that resulted in a woman’s death is under investigation.

A call came out around 5:23 a.m. for a house fully engulfed in flames. French Fairview firefighters responded and discovered that the fire started in the front of the house. Fairview Heights Fire Chief Bryan Doyle said a woman died in the fire while she was asleep in bed. She was wearing a medical bracelet that alerted Medstar to respond.

The Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

Mayor of Cool Valley impeached after $200k in ARPA funds are unaccounted for
Call for residents to stop making it easy for criminals to break-in and steal cars
3 injured after crash involving vehicle connected to carjackings
