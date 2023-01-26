Crews respond to early morning house fire in Normandy

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Normandy Thursday morning.

A call came in around 2 a.m. for a fire in the 7800 block of Faraway Drive. Smoke was coming from the home when firefighters arrived. The fire was located in the kitchen area and was extinguished.

It is unclear whether the home was vacant or not but no injuries were reported.

