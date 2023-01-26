Cold & Dry, Then Warmer Friday & Saturday

First Alert Weather:

Cold and dry through tonight

Dry Weather Through Saturday

Winter mix possible this weekend

Friday: Breezy and warmer with highs in the mid-upper 40s.

This Weekend: Mostly cloudy & warmer Saturday. There is a chance for rain Saturday evening/night. That rain may end as a light snow or freezing drizzle Sunday morning if the moisture lingers long enough for the cold air to catch up. Precipitation ends by noon on Sunday. Much colder air arrives on Sunday and is expected to stick around through next week.

