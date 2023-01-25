Watch For Refreeze Tonight

By Steve Templeton
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Dropping below freezing late tonight
  • Watch for refreeze and icy spots Tonight and Thursday
  • Cold Thursday, Warmer Friday & Saturday

Tonight: Colder with lows in the mid 20s and Wind Chills in the teens. Watch for patchy ice from refreezing of melted snow.

Thursday: Overcast and cold, some breaks in the clouds late in the day with a chilly high in the low 30s.

Friday and Saturday turning warmer with highs in the 40s then near 50 on Saturday.

Some light rain is possible Saturday evening and night. This may end Sunday morning as light rain or snow, but accumulation chances look minor to none at this point.

7 Day Forecast
