Watch For Refreeze Tonight

First Alert Weather:

Dropping below freezing late tonight

Watch for refreeze and icy spots Tonight and Thursday

Cold Thursday, Warmer Friday & Saturday

Tonight: Colder with lows in the mid 20s and Wind Chills in the teens. Watch for patchy ice from refreezing of melted snow.

Thursday: Overcast and cold, some breaks in the clouds late in the day with a chilly high in the low 30s.

Friday and Saturday turning warmer with highs in the 40s then near 50 on Saturday.

Some light rain is possible Saturday evening and night. This may end Sunday morning as light rain or snow, but accumulation chances look minor to none at this point.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.