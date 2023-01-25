Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.

In Illinois, Ameren reported just under 300 outages in the Belleville area.

The outages were reported as heavy snow fell across the area Wednesday morning. First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Steve Templeton said the accumulating snow will end by mid-morning.

