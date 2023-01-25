St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder running for Missouri State Senate

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder announced Wednesday that he is running for Missouri State Senate in 2024.

Harder currently represents the 7th District on the St. Louis County Council, he is also the Vice Chairman of the County Council. He is running in the 15th Senate District. Currently, the seat is held by Senator Andre Koenig, who terms out next year.

Harder says his vision is focused on economic growth, infrastructure, public safety, and government restraint. In the announcement, Harder touted his dedication to reducing the $41 million county budget deficit.

Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin previously announced his own candidacy for the same state senate seat.

