Snowy, slick roads lead to accidents Weds. morning

Around 5:00 a.m. an ambulance carrying a patient got into an accident when the car in front of...
Around 5:00 a.m. an ambulance carrying a patient got into an accident when the car in front of it spun out on EB I-70 near Cave Springs in St. Charles County(MoDOT)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Slicks roads have led to accidents on St. Louis area roads Wednesday morning.

A MoDOT truck overturned in Jefferson County on Route WW near Dittmer. The driver was not injured.

Around 5:00 a.m. an ambulance carrying a patient got into an accident when the car in front of it spun out on EB I-70 near Cave Springs in St. Charles County. The patients inside the ambulance suffered minor injuries, everyone else was not hurt.

Around 6:20 a.m., crews responded to a crash on EB I-70 near Grand in North City.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Snow in Farmington on January 25, 2023.
Viewer photos: January snowfall across St. Louis area
Endangered Silver Advisory
Endangered Person Advisory for missing 85-year-old woman in O’Fallon
Contractor keeps taking jobs despite lawsuits
Concrete contractor facing lawsuits for allegedly scamming people out of thousands
Parkway snow day
Parkway students, parents, and even the schools celebrate early news of a snow day