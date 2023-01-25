Snowy, slick roads lead to accidents Weds. morning
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Slicks roads have led to accidents on St. Louis area roads Wednesday morning.
A MoDOT truck overturned in Jefferson County on Route WW near Dittmer. The driver was not injured.
Around 5:00 a.m. an ambulance carrying a patient got into an accident when the car in front of it spun out on EB I-70 near Cave Springs in St. Charles County. The patients inside the ambulance suffered minor injuries, everyone else was not hurt.
Around 6:20 a.m., crews responded to a crash on EB I-70 near Grand in North City.
