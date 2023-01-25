Police: carjackings are connected

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a rash of carjackings that happened on Monday. Carjackers stole Andrew Wasson’s Honda Civic at gunpoint around 6:00 p.m. in the Schnucks parking lot on Hampton, near Chippewa.

“Heard a tap on the window and looked over and there’s a gun at the window, and the person said, get out and give me your keys. So I did,” he said.

Wasson wasn’t hurt and described the carjackers as teenage boys around 16 or 17 years old. Police told News 4 they believe the same teens are responsible for at least two other carjackings in south St. Louis. All three happened in a little over an hour.

According to police, a 36-year-old woman was carjacked at 4:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the Aldi store near Gravois Avenue and Chippewa Street. Around 5:30 p.m., a 28-year-old woman had her car stolen at gunpoint while she was stopped at a stop light at South Grand Boulevard and Bellerive Boulevard.

There was also an attempted carjacking that happened at 11:20 p.m. near Gravois Avenue and Chippewa Street. And a 44-year-old man was robbed of his 2019 Nissan Altima at gunpoint around 11:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Chippewa.

Public Safety Director Dan Isom said he believed the teens involved in the carjackings were also responsible for crimes in Midtown on Saturday night.

“As I look at the information this morning, it did appear they were similar to the individuals we caught earlier at the Foundry, or at least that same crew,” he said.

Saturday night in a parking lot near City Foundry STL, thieves who’d been breaking into cars shot at police and others before speeding away.

“So officers are out, they’re looking for them, and hopefully, we will be able to talk to the juvenile system and get some resolution to this case,” said Isom.

Wasson said he may have been singled out by the carjackers because he was looking at his phone and distracted from what was going on around him. He said he learned a lesson and, in the future, will be more alert and drive away promptly after getting in his car.

