Missouri Botanical Garden to showcase exhibit from world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Artwork from the world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly is coming to the Missouri Botanical Garden in a special exhibit this year.

There will be both daytime and nighttime viewing of the 18-installation “Chihuly in the Garden 2023″ exhibit that will run May 2 through October 15.

The nighttime viewing, dubbed, “Chihuly Nights” will show the glass pieces illuminated, and guests will be able to stroll the garden while also enjoying live music and entertainment.

General tickets to the Missouri Botanical Garden will include access to the daytime exhibit. Tickets to Chihuly Nights will be sold separate.

Tickets for Chihuly Nights will go on sale March 1 for Garden members and March 15 for the general public.

Dale Chihuly is considered one of the most important artists of the 21st century, with his work expressing appreciation for nature and the amplification of the beauty of the natural world. Chihuly began working with botanical gardens in 2001, bringing art lovers outside and inspiring garden lovers.

Chihuly is world-known and has had pieces in Venice, Jerusalem, Canada, the Netherlands, London and Singapore. He currently has a long-term exhibition located in Seattle, WA.

