Melting Snow Today, Watch The Refreeze Tonight

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(gray)
By Steve Templeton
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Accumulating snow has ended
  • Melting continues today and this evening
  • Watch for refreeze and icy spots Thursday morning

This Afternoon: Spotty light mix or a sprinkle. No additional accumulation expected.

Thursday Morning: Colder with lows in the mid 20s and Wind Chills in the teens. Watch for patchy ice from refreezing.

7 Day Forecast
Download the KMOV Weather App

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day For Snow Tonight & Wednesday AM
Jan 25 morning seven-day
First Alert Weather Day For Snow Tonight & Wednesday AM
First Alert Weather Day For Snow Tonight & Wednesday AM
First Alert Weather Day For Heavy Snow Tonight & Wednesday AM
First Alert Weather Day For Heavy Snow Tonight & Wednesday AM