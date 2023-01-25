Melting Snow Today, Watch The Refreeze Tonight

First Alert Weather:

Accumulating snow has ended

Melting continues today and this evening

Watch for refreeze and icy spots Thursday morning

This Afternoon: Spotty light mix or a sprinkle. No additional accumulation expected.

Thursday Morning: Colder with lows in the mid 20s and Wind Chills in the teens. Watch for patchy ice from refreezing.

