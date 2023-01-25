Leaders break ground on East St. Louis Public Safety Center

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Citing safety and infrastructure improvements, leaders in East St. Louis broke ground Monday on a new multi-million dollar public safety center.

The building will come at a cost of more than $13 million and will replace the dated building currently at the site of the Emerson Park Transit Center. The facility will house a St. Clair County 911 Dispatch Center, a backup MetroLink control center, and office space for the sheriff’s department.

East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III says the completed building will inject life into the surrounding town and make it safer.

“It’s transformational,” Eastern said. “It makes the people, the riders who ride the transit system, the residents here in the City of East St. Louis and those who are out in our fairways... feel safe in our community.”

Nearly $10 million of the project is being paid for by a state grant. The other $3 million is being covered by Bi-State Development and the St. Clair County Transit District. Leaders hope to finish construction on the new building in 2024.

A rendering of the new East St. Louis Public Safety Building. (KMOV)

