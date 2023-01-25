James Beard Foundation releases list of semi-finalists

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several St. Louis chefs are up for the most prestigious culinary honors in the country.

The James Beard Foundation just released its list of semi-finalists. These are considered the Oscars of the restaurant world.

This year, three local chefs were featured in the “best chef - midwest” category.

Nick Bognar Of Indo in the Botanical Heights neighborhood.

Rob Connoley of Bulrush in mid-town.

Loryn Nalic of Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves.

A handful of other restaurants in our area were also nominated for other awards.

The James Beard Foundation will announce the final awards on June 5.

News4 has sat down with all of the restaurants and owners. You can hear those interviews on the Meet St. Louis podcast, search Meet St. Louis on Apple, Spotify or any other audio platform.

