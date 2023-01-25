Endangered Person Advisory for missing 85-year-old woman in O’Fallon

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 85-year-old Janice Bruns in O’Fallon on Tuesday.

Bruns was last seen leaving Delmar Assisted Living Facility in O’Fallon, Missouri around 4:30 p.m., wearing a pink sweatshirt.

She was last seen driving her Black 2017 Ford Fusion bearing Missouri plates, CR2G2W, to purchase groceries and has not returned.

She is described as 5′2 and weighing 160 pounds. Additionally, Bruns is without need medication.

Anyone who has seen Bruns or has information should call 911 immediately or call the O’Fallon Police Department AT 636-240-3200.

