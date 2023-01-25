3 injured after crash involving vehicle connected to carjackings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three people were injured in a car crash near downtown St. Louis Wednesday afternoon involving a vehicle taken in a recent carjacking.

Maj. Janice Bockstruck with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said city police and federal agencies were surveilling a vehicle recently taken in a carjacking when the person driving the vehicle stepped out and got into another vehicle, which was involved in a crash soon after. That vehicle was also stolen in a South City carjacking in December, Bockstruck said.

Police were conducting a joint task force operation involving three suspects.

Authorities followed the people in the second stolen car, and spike strips were laid out. The driver fled, blew through a red light and was then hit by another driver near the corner of Delmar and 20th.

The three people that were injured in the crash are currently in stable condition. All three are males, but Bockstruck could not confirm their ages in a briefing after the crash. It was not immediately clear how fast the car was going when the other driver hit it.

The driver that hit the suspects’ vehicle was not seriously injured. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m.

The FBI was involved in the joint task force investigation. News 4 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

