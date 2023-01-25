2 killed within an hour in south St. Louis Tuesday; 1 man in custody

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within an hour Tuesday in south St. Louis. One suspect was in custody as of Wednesday.

Around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Minnesota after a man was shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene, but his name has not been released. Shortly after, a second man was taken to the hospital after being found shot in the 3500 block of Nebraska.

Less than an hour later, Kay Johnson, 38, was found shot to death inside a car in the 4700 block of Compton. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said in a crime briefing Wednesday that the homicide is believed to have been an attempted carjacking.

SLMPD arrested 43-year-old Chavis Roberts in connection to the double shooting and homicide on Minnesota. Roberts was shot in the wrist during the incident and taken to the hospital, where police identified him as a suspect. Police said in an incident report that drugs appear to be involved in the incident.

Chavis Roberts was arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide from the night before. (SLMPD)

The Homicide Division is investigating both crimes. Detectives are asking for tips in either case to be submitted to the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or through CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

