Zoo closing Wednesday due to forecasted winter storm

St. Louis Zoo (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Zoo (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Associated Press)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Saint Louis Zoo is closing Wednesday due to the incoming winter storm.

A storm that could bring between 3-6 inches of snow is scheduled to hit the St. Louis area late Tuesday night into Weds morning, with higher amounts expected to the south and east.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall overnight and early Weds morning.

