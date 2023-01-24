Three candidates in running for superintendent of SLPS

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Public Schools will select a new superintendent in the coming days.

Three candidates will be going before the board this week.

They include:

Dr. Nicole Williams, the current interim superintendent.

Dr. Keisha Scarlett, who works for Seattle Public Schools.

Dr. Jermaine Dawson, who works with Birmingham Alabama City Schools.

St. Louis schools hope to have a pick by January 31, with the new superintendent starting in july.

