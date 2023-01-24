Three candidates in running for superintendent of SLPS

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Public Schools will select a new superintendent in the coming days.

Three candidates will be going before the board this week.

They include:

  • Dr. Nicole Williams, the current interim superintendent.
  • Dr. Keisha Scarlett, who works for Seattle Public Schools.
  • Dr. Jermaine Dawson, who works with Birmingham Alabama City Schools.

St. Louis schools hope to have a pick by January 31, with the new superintendent starting in july.

