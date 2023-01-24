St. Louis City police looking for missing man, woman

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police (SLMPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing people.

Police are looking for 58-year-old Alija Babametovic and 23-year-old Marlisha Love. Babahemtovic went missing on January 17. He was last seen by his roommate when he left their apartment on foot near Morganford and Loughborough on January 12. Police believe he may be dealing with an unknown illness because he left behind medicine and discharge papers from an urgent care visit on January 11.

Love was reported missing on January 9 by her mother, who said she last heard from her on January 6 when she told her mother she was going to a friend’s house. A friend with Marlisha told officers that Marlisha asked to be dropped off at the White Castle at Delmar and Kingshighway. The friend said Marlisha got into an older model white Chevy Suburban and left. Marlisha’s mother told police that when someone calls Marlisha, it goes to voicemail. She has full-sleeve tattoos on her right arm and right leg, and tattoos of lips on her chest. She also has long cornrow braids.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.