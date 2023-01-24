Snow plow businesses prepare for the next round of snow

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - As St. Louis prepares for a winter storm this week, snow plow companies say they’re ready for whatever Mother Nature brings.

The winter storm is set to begin Tuesday night with rain, then transition into snow moving into Wednesday. That impacts how MoDOT, IDOT and private companies prepare.

“Typically, we pretreat everything, but with the rain coming, we don’t want to waste the salt, so we have to wait. So timing will be crucial,” said Darin Duello, sales manager for Pro Lawns in St. Charles County.

Pro Lawns’ clients include many essential businesses, including Ameren, Amazon and Diergbergs stores.

School districts tell News 4 they’re still watching and waiting to see if school will be canceled.

One family enjoying the sunshine on Monday said they’re hopeful for a day to play in the snow.

“I am excited! It’s fun to get out the snow suits and boots for the kiddos. I know these two kiddos will be out playing,” said Katie Strawbridge.

