Purses stolen from cars while drivers pump gas in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued a warning regarding a crime trend.

The department reports that at least two of their precincts, South County and Affton, have received reports of thefts from vehicles at gas stations. In each case, a suspect in a stolen vehicle pulled up next to a car while the driver was pumping gas and stole a purse from the passenger’s side.

Detectives recommend always keeping your purse with you. They also advise drivers to lock vehicles and not leave them unlocked or running while unattended.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is encouraged to call detectives at 636-529-8210.

