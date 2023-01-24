Mayor Jones announces nationwide search after Isom steps down as interim public safety director

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis Interim Public Safety Director Dr. Dan Isom is stepping down.

Isom has been in the position for two years. His last day will be Feb. 11.

In a press conference Tuesday morning, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that Deputy Fire Chief Charles Coyle would assume the interim position. A nationwide search will be conducted to hire a permanent public safety director.

Mayor Tishaura Jones announces interim director of public safety Dr. Dan Isom is stepping down after two years in the position. Deputy Fire Chief Charles Coyle to assume interim position. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/yU2JUNs0Ob — Caroline Hecker (@carolinehecker) January 24, 2023

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.