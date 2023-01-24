Mayor Jones announces nationwide search after Isom steps down as interim public safety director

In a press conference on Jan. 24, it was announced that Dan Isom will step down as public...
In a press conference on Jan. 24, it was announced that Dan Isom will step down as public safety director.(KMOV News 4)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis Interim Public Safety Director Dr. Dan Isom is stepping down.

Isom has been in the position for two years. His last day will be Feb. 11.

Download the KMOV News app for breaking news alerts

In a press conference Tuesday morning, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that Deputy Fire Chief Charles Coyle would assume the interim position. A nationwide search will be conducted to hire a permanent public safety director.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pedestrians fear crossing traffic near Kirkwood Commons, MoDOT eyes $15 million in upgrades
Pedestrians fear crossing traffic near Kirkwood Commons, MoDOT eyes $15 million in upgrades
SLPS to pick new superintendent soon
Three candidates in running for superintendent of SLPS
Snow coming to St. Louis this week
Snow plow businesses prepare for the next round of snow
SLPS to pick new superintendent soon
SLPS to pick new superintendent soon