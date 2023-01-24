Mayor Jones announces nationwide search after Isom steps down as interim public safety director
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis Interim Public Safety Director Dr. Dan Isom is stepping down.
Isom has been in the position for two years. His last day will be Feb. 11.
In a press conference Tuesday morning, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that Deputy Fire Chief Charles Coyle would assume the interim position. A nationwide search will be conducted to hire a permanent public safety director.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.
