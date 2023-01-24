Man given life sentence for death of Officer Pierce

Caleb Campbell, 22, is facing multiple charges in the death of Officer Brian Pierce, Jr.(St. Louis County Jail)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Caleb L Cambell, 24, of Florissant, Missouri, was sentenced to life plus 13 years in the death of Officer Brian Pierce Jr.

Cambell was found guilty of 1st-degree in this case in December.

The fatal crash happened on Aug. 4, 2021. According to the State’s Attorney of Madison County, Illinois, Campbell was driving up to 98 mph and attempting to evade police. Pierce was fatally hit while standing on a bridge to put down a spike strip across the roadway.

“The loss felt by the family and loved ones of Officer Pierce is unimaginable. There is no sentence that could even begin to give them a sense that justice has been adequately served. Officer Pierce and his family will remain in our prayers,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said.

Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Maricle argued that the lengthy sentence was necessary to send a message. She argued that if you end up killing someone after running from the police, “you’re guilty of murder, and you’ll go to prison for a long time.”

Parents of slain Metro East police officer prepare for trial

In a victim impact statement, Tammy Pierce, Officer Pierce’s mom, said, “You murdered an innocent man to save your own butt. Was it worth it?”

