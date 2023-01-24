Humane Society of Missouri’s Second Annual Day of Giving Taking Place Feb. 7

Join the Humane Society of Missouri on February 7th for their second annual Day of Giving, a 24-hour giving campaign to help thousands of animals get the second chances they deserve.

The Humane Society is encouraging supporters to become “Humane Heroes” by signing up for monthly giving. Your consistent and critical support will help give animals large and small the second chances they deserve. Become a Humane Hero today by visiting HSMO.org/dog.

Your donation supports the mission of the Humane Society, including the heroic work of their Animal Cruelty Taskforce, which rescues abused and abandoned animals from heartbreaking conditions, providing them with safety, shelter, and medical care so that they can go to forever homes.

Each year, the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Taskforce travels hundreds of thousands of miles to investigate and rescue animals that are being abused and neglected. Often putting their own lives in danger, they’ll stop at nothing to ensure that animals in need are carefully and gently saved.

The rescued animals are then taken to a Humane Society shelter, where they can begin to heal and learn that they are safe and loved. The Taskforce is also specially trained to respond to animal rescue emergencies due to natural disasters throughout the country, working together to rescue and reunite pets with their owners who have faced tragedies such as hurricanes and floods.

When those without a voice desperately need our help, the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Taskforce is there, giving animals the second chance, they deserve.

