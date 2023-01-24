Hours before boy drowned at St. Louis County summer camp, records show he was injured ice skating

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The News 4 Investigates team recently obtained records that showed hours before TJ Mister drowned at a summer camp run by St. Louis County that he was injured while ice skating.

The county records showed the 6-year-old fell and hit his head while ice skating. He was reportedly given ice and his parents were never called. The records showed that Mister was not wearing a helmet despite having one he was supposed to wear.

According to the records, when questioned, staff at the Kennedy Center did not know who decided to open the pool with one lifeguard, even though it requires two to open. According to staff statements, the center’s two main managers were not at the pool when the kids were in the water and both claimed they were unaware a lifeguard called out.

St. Louis County declined to comment to News 4 Investigates.

