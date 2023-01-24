First Alert Weather Day For Snow Tuesday night & Wednesday

First Alert Weather:

Dry Through Much of Tuesday

Rain late Tuesday Evening transitions to Snow Tuesday night

Heaviest Snow falls Tues. Night-Wednesday Morning

Worst Travel Conditions Will be Wednesday Morning

Snow Tapers in the afternoon, temps above freezing= melting & slush

Tonight-Tuesday: Dry and no weather problems through much of Tuesday. Clouds will increase Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday evening-Wednesday Morning: Rain moves in from the south, in St. Louis between 9pm and Midnight. This may mix with snow but will change to all snow by or around Midnight. Then snow will be heavy at times overnight and Wednesday morning. The Wednesday morning commute will be a snowy & slushy mess. Temperatures will be at or slightly above freezing, so this will act to melt some of the snow into slush. However, when the snow is coming down at its heaviest Wednesday morning, it will overcome the melting. 3-6″ is generally expected in the metro with higher totals on the south and southeast side of the metro. Totals will ramp up farther south and southeast and expect less snow to the north and northwest. Keep in mind that snow will be melting through the day too, so accumulations will shrink as temperatures remain at or above freezing.

Wednesday Afternoon-Evening: Snow tapers off or ends in the afternoon, though spotty light snow showers are still possible through the day with minor to no additional accumulation. With melting and crews plowing, roads should improve quickly later in the afternoon and evening. Although, rural areas (and especially south where the heavier snow is expected) will have moderate travel impacts lingering. Daytime high 36°, a little breezy with winds 10-15 mph from the northwest, some gusts 20-25 mph.

Thursday Morning we drop to a low of 28°. While any precipitation is long gone, we’ll have to watch the melt from re-freezing for the Thursday morning commute.

