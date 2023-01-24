First Alert Weather Day For Heavy Snow Tonight & Wednesday AM

First Alert Weather:

Rain/mix late Tuesday evening transitions to snow Tuesday night

Wet, heavy snow overnight through mid-morning Wednesday

The worst Travel Conditions Will be Wednesday Morning

Snow tapers off mid to late morning, melting all-day

Tuesday: Mild conditions ahead of the winter storm. Temperatures will sit in the mid-40s under cloudy skies.

Tuesday evening-Wednesday Morning: Closer to 9 pm A rain or mix will move in from the south. Temperatures will initially be above-freezing, but as the precipitation cools the air, we’ll see a transition over to snow around midnight. The heaviest snowfall is expected between midnight and 6 am. The commute Wednesday will be a snowy and slushy mess. Even though temperatures for the morning will be borderline freezing, high snowfall rates will overcome melting, allowing snow to pile up on roads and grassy surfaces. Expect wet and heavy snow, which is great for snowmen but hard on the body when shoveling. 3-6″ is generally expected in the metro with higher totals on the south and southeast of I-44 and I-55. Some areas in Southeast Missouri could see 9″ and even isolated higher totals. Keep in mind that the snow will be melting through the day too, so accumulations will shrink throughout the day as temperatures remain at or above freezing.

Wednesday Afternoon-Evening: Though spotty light snow showers are still possible through the day and evening, no additional accumulation is expected. With melting and crews plowing, roads should improve quickly later in the afternoon and evening. Although, rural areas (and especially south where heavier snow is expected) will have moderate travel impacts lingering. Daytime high 36°, a little breezy with winds 10-15 mph from the northwest, some gusts 20-25 mph.

Thursday Morning: We drop to a low of 25°, so we’ll have to watch the melt from re-freezing for the Thursday morning commute. There also may be some spotty light snow or flurries Thursday.

