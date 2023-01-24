First Alert Weather Day For Heavy Snow Tonight & Wednesday AM

First Alert Weather:

Rain/mix late Tuesday evening transitions to snow Tuesday night

Wet, heavy snow overnight through mid-morning Wednesday

The worst Travel Conditions Will be Wednesday Morning

Snow tapers off mid to late morning, melting all-day

This evening-Wednesday Morning: Rain will move in from the south this evening. Then it will mix with or change to all snow, for St. Louis this will happen between 9pm and Midnight. The heaviest snowfall is expected between midnight and 8 am. The commute Wednesday will be a snowy and slushy mess. Even though temperatures for the morning will be borderline freezing, high snowfall rates will overcome melting, allowing snow to pile up on raised surfaces and grassy areas. Roads will be slushy where the snow is lighter and where there is heavier snow it will cover the road for a period during the morning before turning to slush. Expect wet and heavy snow, which is great for snowmen but hard on the body when shoveling. 3-7″ is generally expected in the metro with 3-4″ in St. Charles County, 4-5″ in St. Louis, and the higher 5-7″ totals will be just south/southeast for Jefferson County in Missouri and Monroe and St. Clair County in Illinois. Some areas in Southeast Missouri could see 9″ and even isolated higher totals. Keep in mind that the snow will be melting through the day too, so accumulations will shrink throughout the day as temperatures remain at or above freezing.

Wednesday Afternoon-Evening: Though spotty light snow showers are still possible through the day and evening, no additional accumulation is expected. With melting and crews plowing, roads should improve quickly later in the afternoon and evening. Although, rural areas (and especially south where heavier snow is expected) will have moderate travel impacts lingering. Daytime high 36°, a little breezy with winds 10-15 mph from the northwest, some gusts 20-25 mph.

Thursday Morning: We drop to a low of 27°, so we’ll have to watch the melt from re-freezing for the Thursday morning commute.

