Final beam raised into place at O’Loughlin Family Champions Center

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The final steel beam on the new facility at Saint Louis University was put in place Monday.

University students and members of the community signed the final beam ahead of the topping off ceremony for the O’Loughlin Family Champions Center. The 25,000-square-foot facility will house programs to help hundreds of student-athletes, including in the areas of academic advising, sports performance, wellness and sports psychology.

Construction is expected to be completed in October.

