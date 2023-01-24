Displaced on Christmas, seniors still waiting to return to Jennings apartment complex

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It wasn’t the merriest of Christmases for residents at Fairview Village Senior Living, and over four weeks later, they’re still unable to sleep in their own beds.

This came after a sprinkler burst and much of the south side of the complex flooded.

“The Grinch stole Christmas; that’s how I felt,” said resident John Anderson.

Residents were quickly cleared out of the building, and while many stayed with family, a Hilton Garden Inn is where around a dozen residents now reside.

“There’s depression, there’s anxiety, we all want to go home,” said Patricia Simmons, resident at Fairview Village.

While they have a roof, two residents who spoke to News 4, Patricia Simmons and John Anderson, said it’s been a taxing four weeks.

“And I got witnesses to verify it, I have gone through crying spells,” said Simmons.

“I miss cooking, I miss my place, woo, I miss a lot,” said Anderson.

The apartment company, Rise Community Development, said it is paying for residents to stay at a hotel, along with some food.

The residents complained, among other things, of a lack of communication and clear answers. Anderson and Simmons said they were told they may have to stay in a shelter.

“I thought it was very inhumane to tell seniors that,” said Anderson.

Terrell Carter, Executive Director at Rise Community Development, did not want to be interviewed on camera, preferring to answer questions via email.

He said, “nobody will go to a shelter,” and their “asset manager has gone to the hotel to visit residents and provide updates every day since the incident occurred.”

He said extensive work has been done to the apartment complex, which had restoration crews present Monday.

Carter said they’re waiting on the city of Jennings to inspect the building. “We are working to get that answer from Jennings,” said Carter.

While the residents also wait, Anderson said they feel like shipwreck survivors but have grown closer.

“It’s family for real, you know,” said Anderson.

The community has stepped up to support these folks. That includes the Urban League, which has given them one hot meal, Monday through Friday, along with some rides.

News 4 called the City of Jennings after getting responses from Rise to answer questions on incoming inspections, but no officials have responded.

