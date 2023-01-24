Breakdown in procedures allowed gun-wielding juveniles to go free

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A breakdown in procedures allowed juveniles involved in a gunfight Saturday to go home without being detained, the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court said.

Three juveniles, including one allegedly armed with a fully automatic handgun, were released to their parents after running from St. Louis Police following the gunfight near the City Foundry. 22nd Judicial Court Spokesperson Joel Currier said in a statement that the court later determined the St. Louis City Family Court’s intake staff and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department did not follow the outlined procedures for juveniles involved in a crime.

“The police did not bring them to juvenile court for detention,” Currier said in an email Tuesday. “No juvenile legal officer or judge was contacted regarding the incident.”

Currier said the intake officer and a police officer talked over the phone instead of having the juveniles taken to the juvenile court. None of the kids involved in the alleged crime have been brought to court for referral, detention, or charges, Currier said.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were investigating reports of several car break-ins Saturday in the parking lot at the City Foundry when they heard gunshots coming from nearby. Police said a white Honda Accord was fleeing westbound on Foundry Way before heading southbound on Vandeventer. According to police, a passenger of the Honda leaned over the roof of the car and began firing several rounds from a rifle in the direction of three juvenile boys and the two officers.

Two of the kids involved, ages 15 and 16, had guns. One was a Glock 29 equipped with an auto sear, making the gun fully automatic. The other was in possession of a stolen Glock 19.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office recently held a press conference on the rise in black market devices that are attached to semi-automatic weapons, turning them fully automatic. People found in possession of the devices can face decades in prison if charged and convicted.

Currier said once police present the juveniles to the court, a juvenile officer will review the evidence and assess their cases for possible detention.

The 22nd Judicial Court’s full statement reads as follows:

