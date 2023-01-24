Adult Swim parts ways with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator amid trial

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming has split with “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland, according to an announcement shared on the animated show’s social media.

The message was posted Tuesday on Twitter as Roiland, who also voices several of the show’s characters, awaits a trial against his former girlfriend for felony domestic violence charges in California.

Roiland previously pleaded not guilty in connection to the January 2020 incident.

The sci-fi sitcom “will continue,” according to the social media post, with crews currently working on the show’s seventh season.

