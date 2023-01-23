Winter Storm Heading Out Way Tuesday Night - Wednesday

First Alert Weather:

Warmer temperatures & quiet weather Monday & Tuesday

Wednesday is now a First Alert Weather Day

Rain Moves In Tuesday Evening & Changes To Snow Overnight

This Evening: Cloudy skies with a 20% chance for some light rain/drizzle or light snow/flurries. No accumulation.

Tuesday night - Wednesday AM: We’re still on track for decent snow Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Due to the commute impacts, Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the area. We’ll see rain move in Tuesday evening and change to snow sometime around midnight. The snow will continue into the overnight hours and may be heavy at times. Minor to moderate impacts are expected. See below for our snow forecast. Some locations in the darker blue band could see up to 8″ of snow. As of now we think any heavier bands like that would set up south of St. Louis. The exact track of the low will determine where the heaviest snow falls so check back as these details continue to come into focus.

