Registration open for Purina Pet Parade in Soulard

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Registration is now open for the 30th annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

It costs $10 per pet to walk. The money benefits the Open Door Animal Sanctuary.

The parade will step off from 12th and Allen on Sunday, February 12. More than 1,500 dogs marched last year, which set a Guinness World Record for the most dogs in costumed attire in a single location.

