Registration open for Purina Pet Parade in Soulard

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Registration is now open for the 30th annual Purina Pet Parade in Soulard.

It costs $10 per pet to walk. The money benefits the Open Door Animal Sanctuary.

The parade will step off from 12th and Allen on Sunday, February 12. More than 1,500 dogs marched last year, which set a Guinness World Record for the most dogs in costumed attire in a single location.

Click here to see a full list of events for Mardi Gras season.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Final beam raised into place at O’Loughlin Family Champions Center
Final beam raised into place at O’Loughlin Family Champions Center
Hours before boy drowned at St. Louis County summer camp, records show he was injured ice skating
Hours before boy drowned at St. Louis County summer camp, records show he was injured ice skating
Car break-ins target new entertainment venues
Car break-ins target new entertainment venues
Caleb Campbell, 22, is facing multiple charges in the death of Officer Brian Pierce, Jr.
Man given life sentence for death of Officer Pierce
FILE - Alex Murdaugh appears in a mug shot. The former attorney is facing a double murder trial.
EXPLAINER: Alex Murdaugh goes on trial in 2021 killings of wife, son