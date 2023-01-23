Police searching for suspect in Sunday night shooting at Salama’s Market

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot at Salama’s Market Sunday night and the suspect is still at large.

SLMPD reports the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday at Salama’s Market gas station, 1513 N. 13th. When officers arrived, they discovered a victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim told police he arrived at the gas station with the suspect in his car. Police said there was a struggle inside the car that resulted in the victim crashing into another parked vehicle.

The struggle continued as the victim tried to remove the suspect from the rear of the car when the victim was shot. The suspect fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a 5′10″ to 6′ man, between the age of 20 and 30, wearing a light-color long sleeve shirt, grey puffy vest, grey skull cap, dark jeans, and white shoes. This investigation is ongoing.

