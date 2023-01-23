Hiring event to work at Busch Stadium happening Monday

Sport-Service is hosting a hiring event tomorrow from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Cardinals fans have the chance to work at Busch Stadium this season.

They are looking for concession workers, bartenders, retail associates and more.

You can learn about all of the jobs available at Busch Stadium on the St. Louis Cardinals’ website.

