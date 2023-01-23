Hiring event to work at Busch Stadium happening Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Cardinals fans have the chance to work at Busch Stadium this season.

Sport-Service is hosting a hiring event tomorrow from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They are looking for concession workers, bartenders, retail associates and more.

You can learn about all of the jobs available at Busch Stadium on the St. Louis Cardinals’ website.

