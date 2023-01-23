Fist Alert Weather Day For Snow Tuesday night & Wednesday

First Alert Weather:

Dry today and tomorrow

Rain transitions to a mix Tuesday night

Snow impacts the Wednesday morning commute

Quiet weather today and Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s and dry.

Slushy snow is expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Due to the commute impacts, Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. We’re also under a Winter Storm Watch from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. It’s important to note that the impacts of this event will not be prolonged. With temperatures rising above freezing Wednesday afternoon and likely staying above freezing Thursday, the road impacts will mainly be felt during that Wednesday morning commute. Additionally, by the weekend, we’ll be back in the 40s. There is no need to rush to the stores and stock up on bread, milk, eggs, or bananas.

Important details on the timing and impacts: Tuesday night the temperatures will be above freezing until about midnight. Precipitation will fall as rain before slowly transitioning to mixed wintry precipitation. As the transition to the snow begins, the air will cool, and our temperatures will sit right around the freezing point. Because of the borderline freezing temperatures, this will be a very slushy snow that will fall. While we are forecasting high snowfall amounts, this is different from the snow depth. Snow will undergo some melting upon hitting roads and grassy surfaces, so the snow depth will likely be less than the forecasted snow amount once you factor in the melting. Additionally, even slushy snow will cause problems for the morning commute Wednesday, so you can expect the drive to be messy and slow. Given how wet and heavy the snow is, some power outages cannot be ruled out either.

