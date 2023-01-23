Episode 218: Halo + Cleaver

Sauces on display at Halo + Cleaver
Sauces on display at Halo + Cleaver
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jan. 23, 2023
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For husband and wife Rob and Emilie Garwitz, their business is an extension of their family. And family is the reason they started Halo + Cleaver, a condiment company focused on using natural ingredients and no added sugar.

It started like many businesses, in the family kitchen. Now they’re on store shelves across the country with their ketchups and BBQ sauces. Each store shelf takes work.

Rob and Emilie joined us to talk about entrepreneurship, the phone call that changed everything and their goals to keep growing.

