East St. Louis leaders break ground on new public safety center

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Leaders broke ground Monday afternoon on a new public safety center in East St. Louis.

The center will replace the old building at the Emerson Park Transit Center on 15th Street. The new 16,000-square-foot facility will house the St. Clair County 9-1-1 dispatch center and a MetroLink backup control center. It will also have an office space for the sheriff’s department and restrooms for MetroLink riders and staff.

The total cost of the new center will be more than $13 million, majority of which will come from a Rebuild Illinois Grant. Construction is expected to be complete in 2024.

