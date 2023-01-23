Chip Caray to be new Cardinals play-by-play broadcaster

In this general view of Busch Stadium, the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies during a baseball game Friday, May 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Chip Caray will join the Cardinals TV broadcast team, The Athletic reported Monday.

Caray, a St. Louis native, is a current broadcaster for the Atlanta Braves. He is the grandson of former Cardinals broadcaster Harry Caray.

Athletic reporter David O’Brien said on social media that Chip Caray has been a Braves broadcaster since 2005.

Dan McLaughlin was the Cardinals play-by-play TV announcer for 24 years before he and the team parted ways in December after his third DWI arrest.

