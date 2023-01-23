Bus route changes coming to Madison County February 5th

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Madison County Transit (MCT) just announced its winter service changes coming on February 5th, noting significant extensions in MCT routes and eliminations of some others. All the changes that will take effect on February 5th, 2023 can be found below:

ROUTE CHANGES:

#4 Madison-Edwardsville: Increase weekday service span until 9:46 p.m. to accommodate SIUE and SWIC evening classes.

#6 Roxana-Pontoon Beach: Extend all trips to Wood River Schnucks on IL-143.

#9 Washington Shuttle: Reinstate service to Skyline Towers senior living facility in Alton.

#10 State and Elm Shuttle: Eliminate service to Bachman Lane group home due to lack of demand. Create additional trip to Lewis and Clark Community College.

#13 Troy-Glen Carbon: Serve Cambridge House and Liberty Village on IL-162 on every trip.

#20X Gateway Commerce Center Express: Adjust running times for schedule accuracy.

#23 Gateway Commerce Center Shuttle: Discontinue route due to low ridership. Service still available on the #20 Granite City-Pontoon Beach.

For more information on the changes or The Madison County Transit, click .

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.