1 victim in critical condition after crash in North City

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A victim is in critical condition after a one-car accident that occurred in North City Monday morning.

The accident happened near the intersection of Riverview and Chambers, which is near the North City-North County line, around 11:45 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.

