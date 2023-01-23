1 victim in critical condition after crash in North City
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A victim is in critical condition after a one-car accident that occurred in North City Monday morning.
The accident happened near the intersection of Riverview and Chambers, which is near the North City-North County line, around 11:45 a.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.
